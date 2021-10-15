Tao Fu Sells 10,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,026,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tao Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $1,067,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $1,265,814.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $1,430,300.00.

ZLAB opened at $102.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zai Lab by 49.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $2,239,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 55.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

