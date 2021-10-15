Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Update

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 380.2% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,241,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,948,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

