TeamViewer’s (TMVWY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TMVWY. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 target price on shares of TeamViewer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of TeamViewer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TeamViewer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. TeamViewer has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

