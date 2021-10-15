TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $745.80 Million

Analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report sales of $745.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $745.40 million and the highest is $746.19 million. TEGNA reported sales of $738.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in TEGNA by 1,038.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.