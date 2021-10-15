Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TIKK opened at $3.25 on Friday. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 194.70%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. engages in the designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

