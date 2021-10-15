Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $27,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after buying an additional 35,204 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,398,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

Shares of TDY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $428.38. The stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,956. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.