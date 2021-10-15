Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on O2D. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.69) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.72 ($3.20).

O2D opened at €2.35 ($2.76) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.37. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 52-week high of €2.63 ($3.09).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

