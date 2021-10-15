Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 40.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tenable by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,952 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,876 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.