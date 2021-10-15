Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target Lowered to $510.00 at Mizuho

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $530.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCEHY. KGI Securities began coverage on Tencent in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut Tencent from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $60.18 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tencent in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital downgraded Tencent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.51.

Tencent stock opened at $62.86 on Monday. Tencent has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.10.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

