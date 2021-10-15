Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.60.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.72. 1,731,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,307,000 after buying an additional 213,655 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,019,000 after buying an additional 309,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,693,000 after buying an additional 48,198 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.