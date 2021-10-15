Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEZNY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

