Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Declares Dividend of $0.38

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3762 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSCDY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

