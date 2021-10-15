Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of PFSweb worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFSW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in PFSweb by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 27,509.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 94,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $272.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. PFSweb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

