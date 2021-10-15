Teton Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.87% of Village Super Market worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Village Super Market in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLGEA stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,002. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $328.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

