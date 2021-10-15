Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 163,155 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Exelixis by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 473,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 32,219 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,760,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 99,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 598,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 325,508 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,555. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

