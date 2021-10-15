Teton Advisors Inc. Purchases 109,000 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $143.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.64. Farmer Bros. Co. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $102.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FARM shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

