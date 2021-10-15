Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Astec Industries makes up approximately 1.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $13,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 767,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 10.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 891.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.71. 73 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,705. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

