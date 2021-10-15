The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,486,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of The Andersons worth $75,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Andersons by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,985,000 after purchasing an additional 234,968 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in The Andersons by 659.7% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 161,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Andersons by 94.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,792 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in The Andersons by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 593,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 121,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.61. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.68.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. Analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 777.78%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

