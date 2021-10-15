The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,375,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,608 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.28% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $121,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after buying an additional 4,818,377 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after buying an additional 1,325,161 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after buying an additional 1,126,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,444,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,214,000 after buying an additional 1,003,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE:BK traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.23. 147,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,164,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.