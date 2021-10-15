The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,641 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 40.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

NYSE:CC opened at $30.95 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

