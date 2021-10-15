The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.71.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:CLX opened at $163.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in The Clorox by 8.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 28.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 108.1% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

