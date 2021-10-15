The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 25.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $20,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSGX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after acquiring an additional 612,217 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 533,284 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,673,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,960,000 after purchasing an additional 158,397 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 370,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 108,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 97,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX opened at $84.37 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.06. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.65 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSGX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.39.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

