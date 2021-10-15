The Ensign Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Ensign Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

ENSG stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $55.05 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.03 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

