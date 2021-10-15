The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €130.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PUM. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Puma in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.37 ($134.55).

Shares of PUM opened at €100.85 ($118.65) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €102.82 and its 200 day moving average is €97.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion and a PE ratio of 50.23. Puma has a 12-month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 12-month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

