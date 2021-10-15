The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.15 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) announced its earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15, RTT News reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $8.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $400.00. 148,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,059,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

