The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a C$12.50 target price on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perfom rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.77. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.15 and a 1 year high of C$14.60. The stock has a market cap of C$29.36 billion and a PE ratio of 330.68.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

