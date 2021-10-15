The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

THG opened at $134.88 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day moving average is $136.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

