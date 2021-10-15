The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Hits New 1-Year High at $347.31

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $347.31 and last traded at $346.85, with a volume of 24846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot Company Profile (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

