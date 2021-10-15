The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,155 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

HI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

