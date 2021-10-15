The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 900 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,268,000 after purchasing an additional 176,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,591,000 after acquiring an additional 170,780 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Zai Lab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after acquiring an additional 247,909 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,379,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,149,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,393,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

ZLAB opened at $102.19 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.37.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,025,416. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.