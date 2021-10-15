The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJRD opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

