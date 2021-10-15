The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAP opened at $129.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.48. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

