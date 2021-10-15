The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2 Million Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Celsius in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Celsius by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth about $95,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CELH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.71 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

