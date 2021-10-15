The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $2.14 Million in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 270,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBRG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $377,848,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $54,538,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,727,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $23,912,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $19,611,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBRG stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 452,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,424,434.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

