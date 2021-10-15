The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the September 15th total of 315,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OLB traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,583. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The OLB Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The OLB Group

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

