The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.25 million, a P/E ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 2.60.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

