The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend by 52.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The RMR Group has a payout ratio of 84.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.72. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The RMR Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 164.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of The RMR Group worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

