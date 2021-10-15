The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend by 52.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The RMR Group has a payout ratio of 84.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

RMR opened at $33.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.72. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The RMR Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 164.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of The RMR Group worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

