The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $715.88 Million

Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will post $715.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $646.70 million and the highest is $902.70 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $890.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 224.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 142.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

SMG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.53. 10,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,037. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $139.20 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

