The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $352.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $340.89.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $292.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.21 and a 200 day moving average of $286.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 198,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,250,000 after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 112,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

