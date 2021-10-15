The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,564,093.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,518.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 89,599 shares of company stock worth $3,151,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.