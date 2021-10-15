The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,462 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 199,203 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,133,000 after acquiring an additional 923,990 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,626,000 after acquiring an additional 661,088 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 670,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after buying an additional 105,396 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 102,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.16.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.41%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

