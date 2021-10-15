The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.77 Per Share

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for The Walt Disney in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the entertainment giant will earn $6.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s FY2024 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $174.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.93. The company has a market capitalization of $316.93 billion, a PE ratio of 285.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,689 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

