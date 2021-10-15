The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

