The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEGRY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of The Weir Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.39. 9,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,950. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 2.09. The Weir Group has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

