Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.160-$21.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.30 billion-$40.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.29 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $22.070-$22.070 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $599.55.

TMO stock opened at $577.35 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $616.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

