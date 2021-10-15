TheStreet Upgrades Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) to C+

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.06, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 16.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 130.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth $3,315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,628 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

