TheStreet Upgrades South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

SPFI stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $448.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 25.50%. On average, analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 134,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

