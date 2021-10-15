Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,000 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the September 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000.

THMA stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Thimble Point Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

