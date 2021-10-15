thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 492.3% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKAMY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

